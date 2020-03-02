2 new coronavirus cases reported in Santa Clara County; 1 tests presumptive positive in San Mateo County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Health officials confirmed on Monday two new cases of coronavirus in Santa Clara County.

This now brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Santa Clara County to nine, according to our sister station KRON.

According to officials, the eighth case is an adult man who was a household contact of a confirmed case in another county. He remains under self-isolation at home.

The ninth case is an adult man who was a household contact of a previously confirmed case in Santa Clara County. He is also under self-isolation at home.

Further information on the two new cases was not immediately available.

Officials said an increase in cases is not unexpected and the Public Health Department will continue to identify anyone who has come in contact with the new cases.

In San Mateo County, officials said a San Mateo County resident has tested “presumptive positive” for the coronavirus.

A presumptive positive case has tested positive by a public health laboratory and is pending confirmatory testing at CDC.

The adult patient in San Mateo County has been hospitalized and is in isolation, according to county officials.

That patient has no known exposure to coronavirus through travel or through contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient. The source of this patient’s exposure is unknown.

The coronavirus has killed more than 3,000 people, the vast majority in mainland China.

There are now more than 88,000 global cases, with infections on every continent except Antarctica.