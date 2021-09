SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two of Governor Gavin Newsom’s children have tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson from the Governor’s Office said Friday evening.

Newsom, the First Partner and their two other children have since tested negative, said Erin Mellon, a spokesperson for the Governor’s Office.

The family is following all COVID guidelines and continues their support of masking for unvaccinated individuals indoors, Mellon said.

