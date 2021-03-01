Baja California governor says state on the brink of reopening ‘all economic drivers’

People gather at a coffee shop near the beach in Playas de Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on August 2, 2020, amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. – (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Baja California Gov. Jaime Bonilla is assuring people that within the next few weeks, his state’s color-tier system will drop from red to green, meaning all business operations return to normal.

Bonilla did caution that when it happens, people will still have to adhere to sanitary measures in place, such as using facemasks and practicing social distancing.

“We’re about to go into green, we’ve been cracking that egg the last few weeks with the numbers we’re getting,” he said. “The results we’re getting at hospitals in regard to available beds, hospitalizations are lower, that’s one of the factors that shows we’re on track to get to that color tier we want.”

According to state figures, through the end of February, there are more than 800 beds and 222 ventilators available statewide.

The governor did not offer specific dates when the green tier might be reached, but Health Secretary Alonso Pérez Rico said the target date is now March 15, about a week before Spring Break.

Pérez Rico added Baja California is on track to reopen classes at all levels in both private and public schools along with all business and economic activities.

“This means the economy in its totality, with just a few question marks,” said Bonilla.

According to Bonilla, during the early part of March, the state will be under the orange level with in-school instruction still very limited, bars and large banquet halls will remain closed.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 7,273 coronavirus-related deaths in Baja California, with 3,254 in the city of Tijuana.

