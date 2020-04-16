Better Business Bureau warns against unofficial websites when checking stimulus status

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Stimulus checks released by the Internal Revenue Service in mid-April were meant to help heal the economy that has been damaged by the novel coronavirus.

But some criminals are trying to take advantage of people eager to receive the funds.

Arriving to 6.2 million taxpayers on Wednesday through direct deposit were $1,200 stimulus checks for adults and $500 for each child.

But as checks are getting out to the public, criminals are getting out too.

The Better Business Bureau warns people to be very careful when trying to interact with IRS websites.

“So we want to let the consumers know that if you are going online and verifying the status of your stimulus checks or if you’re verifying your banking information, please make sure you are on a government website and not a third party website or affiliate,” said Alma Galvan of the Better Business Bureau.

For those who are expecting checks to come in by mail, check your mail frequently because some criminals are breaking into mailboxes.