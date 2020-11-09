Biden selects 3 UCSF professors for coronavirus task force

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — President-elect Joe Biden has named the members of his coronavirus task force, and three local professors made the list.

Biden selected three professors at University of California San Francisco for his advisory board: Dr. David A. Kessler, who is a co-chair, and members Dr. Eric Goosby and Dr. Robert Rodriguez.

Kessler is a professor of pediatrics and epidemiology and biostatistics. He was also appointed as FDA Commissioner in the 90s by both President George H.W. Bush and President Bill Clinton.

Goosby is a professor of medicine and has also worked with previous presidents. While Biden was vice president, Goosby was appointed Ambassador-at-large and implemented the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief.

He also became the interim Director of the White House’s Office of National AIDS Policy.

Rodriguez is a professor of emergency medicine and led research teams on topics such as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mental health of frontline providers. He also volunteered to help with a critical surge of COVID-19 patients in the ICU in his Texas hometown.

I wish Drs. Kessler, Goosby and Rodriguez the best as they assume these critical leadership roles. They represent the extraordinary and relentless dedication the UCSF community has shown in meeting the challenge of the coronavirus across our patient care, research, and education efforts. Our public health mission has never been clearer nor pursued with greater determination. UCSF looks forward to working with President-elect Biden’s administration. We remain committed as ever to our partnership with public health officials at the national, state, and local levels. UCSF Chancellor Sam Hawgood, MBBS

The task force is made up of several other doctors and scientists, who are experts in public health, vaccines and infectious diseases.

Dr. Vivek Mruthy

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith

Dr. Luciana Borio

Dr. Rick Bright

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel

Dr. Atul Gawande

Dr. Celine Gounder

Dr. Julie Morita

Dr. Michael Osterholm

Ms. Loyce Pace

Biden presented a plan “to combat coronavirus (COVID-19) and prepare for future global health threats.”

The plan includes making testing widely available and free, restoring trust and credibility on facts related to public health safety, and prepare for surging capacity needs at hospitals.

His plan also details accelerating the development of treatments and vaccines, launching urgent public health system improvements, and combating price gouging for critical supplies.