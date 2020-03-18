BottleRock Napa Valley festival rescheduled for October to prevent coronavirus spread

NAPA, Calif. (KTXL) — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the BottleRock Napa Valley festival has been postponed.

The festival — originally scheduled for May 22-24 — is now scheduled to happen October 2-4 at the Napa Valley Expo.

All passes previously purchased will be honored for the October dates.

We made this decision with the safety and best interests of our fans, musicians, partners, employees, and community being paramount. We are committed to putting on the festival to not only share great music and the incredible Napa Valley hospitality, but because it’s vitally important to the livelihood of all those who make BottleRock Napa Valley the festival it is. Bottlerock Napa Valley Coordinators

Previous headliners including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews Band, Miley Cyrus, Khalid, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, and Zedd have all been confirmed for the new festival dates.

Organizers say additional lineup changes will be announced as soon as possible.