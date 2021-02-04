Cal/OSHA fines San Quentin State Prison for role in health disaster

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — A California prison faces an almost half-million dollar fine after officials caused a “public health disaster” that led to thousands of prisoners being infected and 28 dying, along with a correctional officer.

In a press release Thursday, Cal/OSHA announced that San Quentin State Prison faced a $421,880 violation for their role.

A report by the state inspector general provided new details on last spring’s catastrophic decision to move inmates from the California Institution for Men east of Los Angeles to San Quentin State Prison north of San Francisco. The inmates were put onto buses for the more than 400-mile trip and the tight quarters increased the risk of infections spreading.

The inspector general found that pressure to meet self-imposed deadlines led authorities to ignore warnings from health officials, and outdated tests failed to detect that some of the transferred inmates already were infected.

The decision to move inmates from the Southern California prison came while an outbreak was sweeping through the facility, sickening more than 650 inmates and 55 staff. In their concern for the vulnerable inmates, executives “locked themselves into a tight deadline” for the transfers, the report said.

