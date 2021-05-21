California Nurses Association expresses concerns about new CDC mask guidelines

National Nurses United, the country’s largest union of registered nurses, has condemned the Centers for Disease Control for its latest guidance on masks.

That guidance drops the need for face coverings for fully vaccinated people indoors and outdoors, with a few exceptions.

The California affiliate of the National Nurses United has also condemned the CDC’s most recent moves on masks.

Jane Thomason, an industrial hygienist for the California Nurses Association, joined Sonseeahray to talk about the concerns.