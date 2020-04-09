California provides travel vouchers and stipends to health care workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic now have access to travel vouchers and stipends.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday the sate will reimburse lower wage workers 100% of hotel costs and provide vouchers to others who need to sleep away from home.

“So, that they can be closer to their patients and to provide them the opportunity to worry about being out of pocket or worry about exposing their families or god forbid worry about sleeping in their cars,” Newsom said.

The 150 hotels that are part of the state’s bulk purchasing plan are now available on a new state website called caltravelstore.com. Along with a $25 million donation from Mark Zuckerberg, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will help fund the program, according to Newsom.

“We need to provide the kind of support for a work force that is deeply stress out, deeply stretched,” Newsom said.

Enhancing staff throughout the state’s medical workforce, California now has more than 86,000 applicants for its health corps. On Thursday, Newsom said 350 people have already been picked to help launch the program.

To help health corp members get to their destination there will be a handful of airlines offering free round-trip tickets to their temporary workplace.

“No matter where they are at any point across the globe, doesn’t matter if they’re in the state or not,” the governor said.

California is trying to ensure resources are in place for the expected surge in patients in mid May.