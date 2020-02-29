California receives coronavirus testing kits as new case confirmed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- The California Department of Public Health announced Friday that novel coronavirus testing kits from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention are available and can be used for community diagnostic testing.

"These new testing protocols and resources will help California medical experts identify and treat COVID-19 cases, trace potential exposures and better protect public health," said Governor Gavin Newsom in a press release.

State officials also said that California will receive a shipment of testing kits that will be able to test up to 1,200 people.

“We need to make sure there are plenty of test kits available,” said Congressman Ami Bera.

Bera recently led a hearing with the director of the CDC this week in Washington.

“What I pointed out to him was, South Korea is testing 15,000 people a day. There’s no reason the United States shouldn’t be able to produce a large number of test kits and get them distributed across the country,” said Bera.

Dr. Sonia Angell, director of the CDPH and State Health Officer, said with the availability of testings kits, the state's public health laboratories will be able to test for coronavirus.

"As we face the likelihood of community transmission here in California, having this resource where we need it, is essential to better inform public health response and protect our communities," said Angell in a press release.