California reports first case of new coronavirus strain

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – California has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus strain.

BREAKING: Governor Newsom says his administration has learned within the last hour a case of the new COVID-19 strain is in California.



He told Dr. Anthony Fauci just now on a live-streamed event. Fauci says he’s not surprised. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) December 30, 2020

Governor Gavin Newsom shared the news with Dr. Anthony Fauci during a live-streamed press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Health officials later confirmed that the case was in San Diego. A 30-year-old man with “no travel history” who was tested on Tuesday.

People are urged to stay home, especially during NYE, because the man has not traveled recently, so it is likely that there are more cases.

“We believe this is not an isolated case,” Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said.

Fauci said he wasn’t surprised.

Here are the latest ICU capacity numbers as of Wednesday afternoon:

Bay Area 7.5%

Northern California 31.5%

Greater Sacramento 17.4%

San Joaquin Valley 0%

Southern California 0%

To close the press conference, Fauci urged the public to continue to take public health guidelines seriously, “We need to use public health measures as a vehicle, a gateway a tool.”

Graphic courtesy CDPH

He also said that the economy will open up once infection is down.

The news comes the same day Newsom encouraged schools to resume in-person education next spring.

In an earlier press conference, Newsom announced 432 new coronavirus deaths – a state record for a single day’s reporting.

Newsom is promising $2 billion in state aid to promote coronavirus testing, increased ventilation of classrooms, and personal protective equipment.