Canada confirms 1st case of South African virus variant

TORONTO (AP) — Canada is reporting its first case of a coronavirus variant that emerged in South Africa that is believed to be more contagious than the original.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health says the case was found in Peel region west Toronto and the person does not have a known history of travel or any known contact with someone who has travelled.

Viruses constantly mutate, but scientists are concerned with the emergence of three that researchers believe may spread more easily. One first found in the U.K. has now been found in at least 30 other countries.