CDC confirms 15th US case of coronavirus in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Wednesday the United States’ 15th case of the novel coronavirus was detected in Northern California.

State health officials said the patient is a resident of Solano County and is being treated in Sacramento County.

“The individual had no known exposure to the virus through travel or close contact with a known infected individual,” a news release from the California Department of Public Health said.

Officials said the risk to the general public remains low, despite the possibility that this case is the first instance of community transmission.

“California has a strong health care system and public health infrastructure. California has prepared for the potential spread of diseases, such as H1N1, in the past and is prepared and actively responding to the potential community spread of COVID-19. Contact tracing in this case has already begun,” the CDPH release said.

Wednesday’s announcement brings the total number of cases in the U.S. to 60.

The higher count includes people who traveled back from outbreak areas in Asia: three who were evacuated from the central China city of Wuhan and 42 Americans who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan. Some evacuees from China and Japan were quarantined at Travis Air Force Base, located in Solano County.