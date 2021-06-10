CDPH doctor discusses COVID-19 vaccine fertility concerns

A new campaign from the California Department of Public Health is assuring people who may have concerns that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and won’t impact their fertility.

The videos, which began airing Monday, are in English and Spanish.

The women in the ads express concern about the vaccine’s effects on their fertility, and their doctors reassure them that there have been no reports of fertility loss during trials or from people who have received the vaccine.

Dr. Rohan Radhakrishna, the California Department of Public Health Office of Equity, joined Martina to explain the science.