Here’s what changes to expect with California’s new mask guidance

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — California health officials announced Monday that the state’s indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people is ending next week after a statewide decline in COVID-19 cases.

Cases across the state have dropped since early January and hospitalizations have either plateaued or declined in most regions. Following an omicron surge, the state saw a 65% decrease in case rates, state health officials said in a press release on Monday.

In a press briefing on Feb. 3, Sacramento County public health officials said cases in the county were in a downward trend, but hospitals are an area of concern.

“We are definitely past the peak and we’re seeing a downward trend in numbers, but we’re not out of the woods yet,” Sacramento County Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye told reporters on Feb. 3.

As of Wednesday, the county’s case rate is a seven-day average of 62.6 cases per 100,000, according to data from the Sacramento County Department of Public Health. It’s the third straight week the case rate has declined with last week’s average being 110.

Data for county hospitalizations show 485 hospitalized cases of COVID-19, with 95 in the intensive care unit, as of Wednesday. Those numbers are a decrease from the previous total of 603 hospitalizations and 102 in the ICU from a week ago.

“Omicron has loosened its hold on California, vaccines for children under 5 are around the corner, and access to COVID-19 treatments is improving,” State Public Health officer Dr. Tomás J. Aragón said in a statement. “With things moving in the right direction, we are making responsible modifications to COVID-19 prevention measures, while also continuing to develop a longer-term plan for the state.”

Mask requirements and the definition of a “Mega” event are among the changes California is implementing to its COVID-19 guidance starting next week.

Masking requirements

The indoor mask requirement is set to expire after Feb. 15, but unvaccinated people will still be required to wear masks indoors. Unvaccinated people must wear a face-covering in all indoor settings and businesses such as retail, movie theaters, gyms, meetings and state and local government offices.

Masks will still be required to be worn in higher-risk areas such as public transit, nursing homes, hospitals, and homeless shelters regardless of vaccination status.

Changes to the state’s mask guidelines don’t apply to schools, as children and teachers have to wear a mask indoors at K-12 schools. A mask is also required in childcare facilities regardless of vaccination status.

After a statewide mask mandate was lifted last year, California reinstated it on Dec. 15 to mitigate the spread of the Omicron variant. The mandate was supposed to expire on Jan. 15 but was later extended to Feb. 15.

Prior to the December mandate, Sacramento County had its own order that started in July 2021, which required that everyone wear a mask indoors no matter their vaccination status.

“Sacramento County anticipates following the state’s lead and timing on lifting the mask mandate,” county officials said in a statement on Monday. “Our cases are heading in the right direction and our original thresholds were based on the Delta variant. Omicron is different and we continue to adapt.”

Yolo County announced Wednesday in a press release it will follow the state on ending its mask mandate. Its decision comes as the county experiences fewer hospitalizations.

However, the county is still recommending people to wear masks indoors.

“Yolo County is lifting our masking order because the COVID-19 situation has changed thanks to effective vaccines, effective treatments, and a variant that causes less severe disease,” Yolo County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sission said in a statement. “The Omicron wave is receding, but COVID-19 will continue to be with us. We must learn to live with COVID-19. Moving away from requiring everybody to wear masks indoors is a first step toward living with COVID-19.”

“I still recommend that everybody wears a mask indoors in Yolo County, but it will no longer be required in most settings for fully vaccinated persons starting Feb. 16,” Sission continued.

Definition of “mega” events

California updated its definitions for “mega” events to crowds of more than 1,000 people in an indoor setting and greater than 10,000 people outdoors.

These events include concerts and Sacramento Kings games at the Golden 1 Center. Sol Blume, an upcoming hip-hop and R&B festival at Discovery Park, is also considered an “mega event.”

Under the state’s previous guidelines, “mega events” were considered as outdoor events with over 5,000 attendees and indoor events of 500 or more people.

Current policies at the G1C require all guests to wear masks at all times unless they’re eating or drinking. To enter the arena, guests who are 2 years old and older are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Other requirements include fans needing to be fully vaccinated at least two weeks prior to attending an event at the G1C and unvaccinated individuals showing proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test within two days of an event. Unvaccinated people could also show proof of an antigen test within one day prior to entry, under the venue’s guidelines.

G1C implemented those rules in December in accordance with the NBA and Sacramento County’s public health order at the time.

For outdoor “mega events” in California, such as Sol Blume, attendees must get proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Rules don’t change for schools

While children and teachers still have to mask up indoors at K-12 schools, state officials said they’re working on updating guidelines for classrooms.

In its press release Monday, officials said they’re working with education, public health and community leaders on updating mask guidelines. Additional adjustments to the state’s guidelines will be shared in the coming week, officials said.

Sacramento State students and staff returned to campus on Monday after being in virtual learning for the beginning of the spring semester. The university currently requires masks to be worn indoors and everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine.