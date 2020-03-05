City, Sac State leaders denounce ‘unwarranted discrimination’ amid COVID-19 concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- As the novel coronavirus begins to spread throughout the U.S., so is anti-Asian discrimination.

Asian Americans in Sacramento said they are already finding themselves at the receiving end of public verbal attacks.

“Unwarranted discrimination, just off-handed comments, generally,” said Janice O'Malley Galizio, who is on the board of directors of OCA Sacramento. “So nothing that raises to the level of a hate crime but I hope that by having this forum we can prevent future incidents from happening.”

On the Sacramento State campus, no criminal hate crimes have been reported so far, but the prejudice has already begun and community leaders want to halt any future harm.

“I don’t want to hurt another person,” said Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen. “I don’t want to see name-calling. I want to see us join together as a community.”

Nelsen welcomed a panel of city representatives and public health experts on campus Wednesday to address the growing concerns about the virus and help separate fact from fiction.

“This virus affects everyone. It doesn’t matter whether you’re Chinese. It doesn’t matter whether you’re Italian,” Nelsen said. “So, we're here tonight to support everybody else, to make sure that we are all on the same page and to make sure that we really care about each other.”

Dozens of students and community members attended the public forum to have their questions answered hours after California’s governor declared a statewide emergency over COVID-19.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said he hoped to calm some fears at Wednesday night’s forum and condemn all forms of hate.

“We must not panic and we must not allow people’s legitimate concerns about the spread of the coronavirus to turn into xenophobia or discrimination against any group of people. That's not acceptable,” the mayor said.

The president of Sacramento State said at this time he has no plans to cancel any classes over the new coronavirus. With midterms approaching, he’s encouraging students to focus on their education and support their classmates.