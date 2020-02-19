Two Diamond Princess evacuees being treated at Napa County medical center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) -- The Napa County Public Health Department confirms two patients were transported from Travis Air Force Base to Queen of the Valley Medical Center on Monday and are being treated in isolation.

They were among those evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan and flown to the airbase in Fairfield.

The county says one of those patients has symptoms and is under investigation. The other tested positive for the COVID-19 virus but has not shown symptoms.

Around the corner from the hospital, there is a thriving shopping center. FOX40 asked people there if they have confidence Queen of the Valley is equipped to contain the virus.

One man said he had a bad experience with the hospital. But most people were either cautiously optimistic or confident in the hospital's ability to handle coronavirus patients without the disease spreading.

"I want to believe that if the hospital is taking care of them, they're taking the proper steps needed to quarantine and making sure that they're getting the help needed,” a man told FOX40. “So, I have full confidence."

Napa County has also revealed a total of seven evacuees from the cruise ship required testing or hospitalization after landing at Travis Air Force Base. Five have been admitted to hospitals in Solano County.

The two additional patients were brought to the hospital in Napa because of the limited number of isolation beds in Solano County.

In a written statement, the chief medical officer of Queen of the Valley Medical Center said the two patients brought there pose minimal risk to the community. It reads in part:

Out of caution, the patients are being monitored in special isolation rooms that have negative pressure to minimize the risk of exposure. We are following established infection control protocols and working closely with our partners at the CDC and Napa County Public Health to ensure the safety and well-being of our caregivers, patients and visitors. Queen of the Valley Medical Center is equipped to handle the virus. Our caregivers are well prepared; they have received training, have practiced for these scenarios and are wearing protective equipment to minimize their risk of exposure. No hospital operations are impacted. Amy Herold, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Queen of the Valley

Solano County has not released information about the conditions of the cruise ship evacuees hospitalized in that county.