Costco will now require face shields for shoppers with medical conditions

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Costco is requiring everyone in store to wear either a face mask or a face shield.

Starting Nov. 16, people who were exempt from face masks due to a medical condition will have to wear a face shield instead, President and CEO Craig Jelinek announced on Tuesday.

“This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some; however, we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience,” Jelinek said.

The Centers for Disease Control says face shields should not be used as a substitute for face masks. But for people who must wear a shield rather than a mask, the CDC recommends the following types:

Face shields that wrap around the sides of the wearer’s face and extend below the chin.

Hooded face shields.

Costco has required people at its locations to wear a face mask since May 4, 2020.

The CDC says people who identify with the following should not wear a mask:

Anyone who has trouble breathing

Anyone who is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance

Children younger than 2 years old

In accordance with CDC recommendations, children under the age of 2 do not have to wear a face covering inside Costco locations at all. The CDC also does not recommend face shields for newborns and infants.