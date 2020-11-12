Costco will now require face shields for shoppers with medical conditions

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Costco is requiring everyone in store to wear either a face mask or a face shield.
Starting Nov. 16, people who were exempt from face masks due to a medical condition will have to wear a face shield instead, President and CEO Craig Jelinek announced on Tuesday.
“This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some; however, we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience,” Jelinek said.
The Centers for Disease Control says face shields should not be used as a substitute for face masks. But for people who must wear a shield rather than a mask, the CDC recommends the following types:
- Face shields that wrap around the sides of the wearer’s face and extend below the chin.
- Hooded face shields.
Costco has required people at its locations to wear a face mask since May 4, 2020.
The CDC says people who identify with the following should not wear a mask:
- Anyone who has trouble breathing
- Anyone who is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance
- Children younger than 2 years old
In accordance with CDC recommendations, children under the age of 2 do not have to wear a face covering inside Costco locations at all. The CDC also does not recommend face shields for newborns and infants.