Even for people who avoid hospitalization during a case of COVID-19, treatment could still cost $1,300 out of pocket without insurance.

On average, that cost rises to $127,000 for those who need hospitalization and time in the ICU.

Peter Lee, the president of Covered California, joined Sonseeahray to discuss how you and your family can avoid that kind of financial stress on top of illness.

Open enrollment for Covered California ends Jan. 31. To apply, click or tap here.