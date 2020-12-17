COVID surge: San Francisco imposes mandatory quarantine for travelers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The city of San Francisco is requiring any incoming travelers to quarantine for 10 days starting Friday.

The mayor and director of health said it applies to anyone traveling, moving, or returning to San Francisco from anywhere outside the Bay Area, exempting some people who are traveling for “certain critical activities.”

According to the health order, it also strongly discourages non-essential travel between the Bay Area counties: San Mateo, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, Solano, Sonoma, Napa, Marin and Santa Cruz.

Exemptions:

Medical professionals, first responders, official government business, essential infrastructure work

Travel to receive medical care or travel required by a court order, like transferring custody of a child

People transiting through San Francisco International Airport on connecting flights and not staying overnight in San Francisco

“This virus spreads through human interaction and social gatherings, including through people with no symptoms. We need to take steps now to control the spread of the virus and save lives,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, Director of Health, City and County of San Francisco. “Quarantining people who have traveled and been in contact with others is one way to help manage the spread of COVID-19.”

The travel order becomes effective at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2020 and will remain in effect until 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2021. The city said it may be extended coronavirus trends are still a concern.

Regional ICU capacities around the state as of Dec. 17:

Bay Area: 13.1%

Northern California: 25.8%

Greater Sacramento: 11.3%

San Joaquin Valley: 0.7%

Southern California: 0%