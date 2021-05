SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — CVS Health is now accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments, the company announced Wednesday.

Appointments are no longer necessary at CVS Pharmacy locations across the country, including more than 1,000 locations in California.

Same-day scheduling is also available online.

CVS Health says they’ve administered more than 17 million vaccine doses across the United States, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.