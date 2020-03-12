Disneyland says it’s closing its California parks starting Saturday over coronavirus concerns

ANAHEIM, Calif. (WFLA) – Disneyland Resort in Anaheim says it is closing for the rest of March as coronavirus concerns grow around the globe.

There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort but the company believes the closure is in the best interest of guests and employees.

Wednesday evening, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued sweeping, statewide “guidance” in response to the coronavirus pandemic, asking Californians to postpone all non-essential gatherings through the end of March, including even small social gatherings in places where people can’t remain at least six feet apart.

Disney Parks News tweeted a statement Thursday evening saying Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure will close beginning the morning of Saturday, March 14 through the end of the month.

Disneyland Resort hotels will stay open through Monday, March 16 so guests can make travel arrangements.

Downtown Disney will remain open.

