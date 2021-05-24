Eight-month-old boy in NY becomes youngest person in the world to receive two doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An 8-month-old Baldwinsville boy, Enzo Mincolla, has made history as the youngest person in the world to receive two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

As part of the clinical trial conducted by Upstate Medical University, they’ll continue to follow his progress. His parents are both doctors and said they had no concerns about shots for their baby.

“No hesitation whatsoever,” Mike Mincolla said. “I’ve been following the studies very closely in the adults. I’ve been following the science very closely when they started doing phase one trials.”

Enzo had no reaction to either shot. The parents said he had no fever and ate and drank normally.

The hardest part for him, they said, was the fact that he didn’t like being held down for the shot.

“I’m really excited for him to start paving the way for other kids to get vaccinated … it was an honor to participate,” said Marissa Mincolla.

Mike and Marissa said they hope they can ease away parents’ worries about the vaccine and show them the vaccine is safe and easy, as well as encourage other parents to vaccinate their children.