First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Placer County

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) – A resident in Placer County has presumptively tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019, according to the Placer County Public Health.

Officials said they are waiting for confirmatory testing from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Placer County. The diagnosed resident was a healthcare worker who had close contact with a confirmed case in Solano County at NorthBay VacaValley Hospital, according to officials.

Public health officials said the resident is currently isolated at home with mild symptoms and the immediate risk to the general public in Placer County is relatively low.

“We have expected to see cases of COVID-19 in Placer County and have been planning and preparing accordingly,” said Placer County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson. “Given recent evidence of community spread occurring elsewhere in California, we are now encouraging the public to prepare for the likelihood of local community spread here as well, unrelated to this case.”

Visit Placer County’s novel coronavirus web page for preparedness resources and updates.