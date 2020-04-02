Gov. Newsom announces support for small business owners, employees

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Thursday during his daily coronavirus response presser, Governor Gavin Newsom announced small businesses will now have access to a loan of up to $50,000 and an opportunity to not have to pay state sales tax, penalties and interest for a year.

Newsom said nearly 2 million Californians have filed for unemployment amid the outbreak, averaging 111,000 claims a day.

The state is partnering with LinkedIn and Salesforce to help people looking for jobs. The governor noted there are currently approximately 70,000 grocer jobs available.

So far, California Health Corps has seen more than 70,000 applicants apply to help expand the state’s medical workforce during the pandemic.

Newsom said the state is not seeing the same high hospitalization numbers of coronavirus patients as other states are but said the California is still anticipating a surge.

“We are buying time,” Newsom said.