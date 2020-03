Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) -- Alice and Dale Barnhart have begun their 14-day quarantine at Travis Air Force Base after finally disembarking from the Grand Princess cruise ship in Oakland.

The Barnharts left the ship on Tuesday.

Alice told FOX40 that she and her husband woke up at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, and waited more than 12 hours to get off the ship.

Once their quarantine is complete, they will return home to Sacramento.