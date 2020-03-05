Granite Bay couple quarantined for weeks finally returns home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- After nearly two months away -- and not by choice -- Otis and Carol Menasco of Granite Bay happily arrived at Sacramento International Airport late Wednesday night.

Their next stop was home.

“Oh, the feeling is so good, to smell the air of Sacramento and to be back, and after seven weeks,” Otis told FOX40. “And not having to wear a mask and actually be able to talk to someone without them having a mask.”

Their journey began, they say, with a wonderful vacation near Tokyo, Japan, aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

But that time stretched into four weeks in quarantine following the spread of the novel coronavirus on the ship.

The couple eventually made it back to the states only to be detained at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas for further testing.

They say it seemed like they would never get home, especially after they were supposed to come back on Monday. The mayor of San Antonio tried to detain those quarantined to get them all retested.

“A federal judge denied it but if they hadn't, we'd still be there for another 13 days,” Otis explained.

"It's been so long since I've been home, it’s just crazy," Carol said. "We keep thinking we're coming home and then we're not. So, it's been hard."

But the Menascos believe they stayed healthy and virus-free simply by not mingling among others.

"We didn't have the symptoms. We appeared to be fine,” Otis said. “And we were bound and determined, if we had to stay, we stayed in our room all 12 days on the ship of quarantine, never left it. We had a balcony, so we went outside on the balcony. But we refused to get near anybody else and take a chance on catching it."

Once at Lackland, the couple said they chose to stay inside.

"We chose two or three days in a row not to ever leave the room,” Otis said. “And it was a very small, ugly room. It really was.”

After weeks away, they have some catching up to do back at home.

“Probably gonna take a shower,” Otis explained. “But the first thing we're gonna do is try and start all three of our cars, which haven't run for seven weeks. So, we don't know if we have a car that'll run.”

They thanked everyone who has been pulling for them to come home safely.

"We survived. That you for all your prayers. Thank you for all of your emails, all of your Facebook, all of your messages and continuing to support us even though they knew that we were getting a little depressed as we went on day to day," Otis said.