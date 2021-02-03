Health care providers help roll out COVID-19 vaccination centers

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — While individual counties are handling vaccinations in their own way, often through vaccinations centers like at Cal Expo, state public health officials have said they will rely heavily on traditional health care providers as well.

As the availability of vaccines increases, providers like Sutter Health, Kaiser, Dignity Health and UC Davis Health have begun mobilizing resources to provide vaccinations for patients in their systems.

Sutter Health and UC Davis Health are opening up vaccination centers throughout the region that will be able to vaccinate people faster and more efficiently than can be done at their clinics or physician offices alone.

“You got a lot of people experienced in giving the vaccine doses. We have people available in case people have an allergic reaction who are able to treat that, so they are able to get things done more efficiently and deliver a lot of doses,” said Dr. Dean Blumberg of UC Davis Health.

Meanwhile, Sutter Health is using an office building in Roseville to set up 30 vaccination stations.

Many of the pop-up vaccination centers aren’t being disclosed to the general public. Providers say they recognize that they will not be able to accommodate walk-up vaccinations because of the screening and health forms required in advance.

Dignity Health is utilizing its clinics and will hold vaccination events, also by reservation.

Health providers say thousands of shots will eventually be given in a day but how busy the new vaccination centers will very much depends on the supply of vaccines, which has often fallen short of expectations.

However, those who run the centers say things can only get better, especially with three new vaccines on the cusp of getting approved for use.

“In a couple of months, we may have five vaccines. And more manufacturers means there should be more vaccines available for everybody,” Blumberg said.

State health officials have contracted with Blue Shield to coordinate vaccinations statewide but said that will not affect those who have already made appointments for scheduled vaccinations.