HHS officials: Nearly 1,000 California residents aboard Grand Princess to be quarantined at Travis AFB, other bases

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – An unspecified number of passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship, currently docked in San Francisco Bay, will be transferred to Travis Air Force Base, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
According to a notification released Sunday:
Nearly 1,000 passengers who are California residents will complete the mandatory quarantine at Travis Air Force Base and Miramar Naval Air Station, and residents of other states will complete the mandatory quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland in Texas or Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia.U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
The release also stated that throughout the quarantine, passengers will be monitored for symptoms of COVID-19.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.