How restaurant owners can access Biden’s $28.6B restaurant relief funds

At least 900,000 restaurant industry jobs have disappeared as a result of the shutdowns and restricted operations forced by the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurant owners will have access to some of the $28.6 billion federal funds now available to stabilize the industry.

The White House said Wednesday that 186,200 restaurants, bars and other eligible businesses had applied for the program over its first two days of accepting applications.

Jot Condie, president and CEO of the California Restaurant Association, and Miryam Barajas of the Small Business Administration joined Sonseeahray. They spoke about the state of the industry and how business owners can access this help.

The Small Business Administration is still taking applications for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.