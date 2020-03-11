Impact of virus felt on big events in Northern California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- The NCAA March Madness tournament will still be played at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, but only NCAA staff and the families of players will be allowed to attend -- all because of the new coronavirus.

“I really don’t like it, but I think it’s going to be a necessity,” Steve Wooley, of Modesto, told FOX40.

People FOX40 spoke with outside the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday say it’s not ideal, but they get why the NCAA is doing it.

“I do understand with all the health concerns that’s going on right now with the coronavirus,” Toyin said outside the arena. Toyin did not provide her last name. “I think it is unfortunate for the fans especially like the season ticket holders who’s already paid in advance.”

It's a big loss for Sacramento, as the economic impact of the tournament to the city in 2017 was estimated around $5 million, according to Visit Sacramento.

The NCAA announcement comes after health officials in Santa Clara and San Francisco counties announced a ban on all events with more than a thousand planned attendees.

That means the San Jose Sharks and the Golden State Warriors will be playing games this month with no fans in attendance.

“It’ll definitely be interesting,” Jessy Finley, of Sacramento, told FOX40.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Giants say their exhibition game against the Sacramento River Cats on March 22 at Sutter Health Park field in West Sacramento has been canceled, as is the exhibition games against the A’s at Oracle Park on March 24.

There has been no word yet on if this ban will continue into the opening day game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 3.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings are allowing fans into their home game against the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday night. But employees at the Golden 1 Center say they’re being told this could be the last game with fans for a while.

Still, people FOX40 spoke with say they have no fear of attending games there.

“I’m sure we’re going to be packed like normal. The regular Kings fans are definitely not worried about it,” Wooley said.

The Sacramento County Director of Health Services said on Tuesday that he does not believe the county is at the point where it needs to ban large scale events but that it could happen.