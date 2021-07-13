Local doctor discusses California’s mask policy for schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s new coronavirus rules for public schools eliminate physical distancing and make sure students won’t miss class time even if they are exposed to someone with the virus.

But the state says it will still require everyone to wear masks while indoors.

The state promised to review and possibly change this rule by Nov. 1. But the move has angered some parents.

Reopen California Schools founder Jonathan Zachreson says his group is preparing to sue the state over the new rules. Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease doctor and professor of medicine at the University of California-San Francisco, said the state’s new rules are reasonable.

Dr. Dan Field, the chief medical officer at MDstaffers in Rancho Cordova, joined Richard to discuss the latest mask policy for California schools.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.