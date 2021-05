The COVID-19 vaccine could soon be available to younger Americans, and although more shots are becoming available, some hesitancy remains.

Sonseeahray spoke to Dr. Dan Field, the chief medical officer at MDstaffers in Rancho Cordova, to learn more about the expected authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children as young as 12 years old.

Dr. Field also discussed what we are learning about the efficacy among that age group and how it is a step forward to herd immunity.