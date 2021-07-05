Local doctor discusses study that shows milder cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people, delta variant concerns

The risk for catching COVID-19 is still out there, even if you’re vaccinated.

But, according to a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, those who are vaccinated had less severe cases.

Among participants with SARS-CoV-2 infection, the mean viral RNA load was 40% lower (95% CI, 16 to 57) in partially or fully vaccinated participants than in unvaccinated participants. In addition, the risk of febrile symptoms was 58% lower (relative risk, 0.42; 95% CI, 0.18 to 0.98) and the duration of illness was shorter, with 2.3 fewer days spent sick in bed (95% CI, 0.8 to 3.7).

To explain the study and delta variant concerns, Dr. Dan Field, the chief medical officer at MDstaffers in Rancho Cordova, joined Sonseeahray.