Local education expert speaks about learning loss during pandemic

It’s been a concern since the pandemic first cancelled in-person classes: What kind of learning loss would students grapple with after going to school remotely?

The “Voice of the Educator” study, conducted by Horace Mann in February and March, found that 53% of teachers estimated the pandemic resulted in significant learning loss for kids in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Dr. Allie Ellis, a local expert in education equity who consults with area school districts, joined Sonseeahray to speak about these concerns, including figuring out how to fill the gaps.