Local firefighter-paramedics deployed to help with Southern California’s COVID-19 surge

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — When firefighters get an emergency call, they show up — wherever that may be.

“Our firefighter-paramedics routinely respond to emergencies out in the community, whether that’s in someone’s home or along the highway or somewhere else,” Division Chief David Bramell told FOX40.

Bramell said four South San Joaquin County firefighter-paramedics have been deployed to Southern California to help hospitals deal with the COVID-19 surge.

“California’s Fire Service is always quick to respond in times of crisis,” he added.

He explained they got the request through the California Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid System.

“Our folks are here to serve their communities in whatever capacity that may be, and this is a unique opportunity to help and we’re happy to be called upon to do so,” Bramell said. “Hopefully, that makes the difference we were hoping for.”

The crew left Tuesday night and began their first shift at Loma Linda University Medical Center in Murrieta Wednesday morning where they will provide some relief for hospital staff over the next two weeks.

“It’s anticipated they’ll be assisting in emergency departments where they can use their skills to assist the staff that’s there, the normal hospital staff. And by doing so, it’s believed that the existing hospital staff will be able to focus more of their attention on COVID-19-specific patients,” Bramell explained.

Southern California hospitals are inundated with COVID-19 patients as cases and hospitalizations continue to rise with ICUs remaining at 0% availability.

“It’s really an atypical situation, and that should tell you that the surge and the crisis that we’re experiencing is real,” Bramell said.

He added that while this is something that has never been done before, he believes firefighter-paramedics have the training to help.

“We’re often the emergency room in your living room; we now are changing that setting to assisting other health care workers in that environment of the hospital itself,” he said.

South San Joaquin County Fire said they’re hoping their services won’t be needed in our region’s hospitals, but stated they’re ready and available if they get the call.

Of the four firefighter-paramedics that went, nearly all of them have the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.