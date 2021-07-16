Local Kaiser Permanente doctor discusses dangers of delta variant surge

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Sacramento County is now recommending all residents wear masks in public indoor areas, regardless of their vaccination status.

The move is meant to protect neighborhoods where COVID-19 vaccination rates are lower than the rest, particularly Rio Linda, North Highlands and Citrus Heights.

Los Angeles County has gone one step further, requiring masks indoors, beginning Saturday.

This comes as the surge of the more infectious delta variant is hitting nearly every region of the U.S.

So how concerned should we be, and how will this impact vaccinated versus unvaccinated groups?

Dr. Michael Vollmer, an infectious disease expert with Kaiser Permanente Vacaville, joined Richard to discuss the delta variant. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News