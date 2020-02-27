Local shops start to feel impacts of coronavirus on wedding industry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) -- The path to saying “I do” may become a little more complicated for brides because of the novel coronavirus.

Saying yes to the perfect wedding dress is made easy at Bride To Be Couture in Carmichael.

“We are a family, so our brides are also our family,” said Alex Parina, the marketing director for Bride To Be Couture.

Production for many bridal gowns in China has come to a grinding halt as factories shut down due to the spread of the virus.

“We were informed that some of the factories were closing down,” Parina told FOX40.

Designers are warning the shop to prepare for delays in shipments.

“We don’t know how things are going to change,” Parina said. “We don’t know how the coronavirus is going to continue to impact things. So, it’s just important that brides that are shopping now for their wedding dress understand that they need to shop early.”

And it’s not just the bridal industry feeling the impacts. With China’s wide manufacturing reach, everything from clothing to electronics will be impacted.

“Those retailers that do not have large inventories, those who are reactive by nature, reacting to the demand, they are suffering the most,” said Sacramento State marketing professor Andrey Mikhailitchenko.

Mikhailitchenko explained online businesses will struggle to stock up with new products while brick and mortar shops will not be as affected since they can just sell off current inventory.

“If this situation takes place within two, three months, it will not bring any substantial, harmful consequences,” he told FOX40.

But if factories remain closed for four or more months, he said we will start seeing rising prices and shortages in supplies.

For now, Parina is telling customers not to panic. Her shop came prepared and bought up extra dresses already in the U.S. just in case.

“Brides don’t have to worry. We will have dresses in stock for them,” she said.

If brides took their advice to order gowns six to eight months before their wedding date, she said their orders should still make it on time.

But customers with quicker turnarounds might want to consider buying off the rack.

“We know this can be a stressful time, so we want to make it as easy as possible for our girls,” Parina said.

So far, none of their current orders have seen delays long enough to impact their customers’ wedding dates. They’re just hoping it stays that way.