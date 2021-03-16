Moderna begins testing COVID-19 vaccine on children

(WIVB) — Moderna has begun testing a COVID-19 vaccine on children.

“We are pleased to begin this Phase 2/3 study of mRNA-1273 in healthy children in the U.S. and Canada and we thank NIAID and BARDA for their collaboration,” said Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna, in a statement.

So far, 17.8 million adults have received the Moderna vaccine, she added.

The first participants in this second phase of the vaccine study are at least 6 months old but younger than 12 years old. In this study, the children are given two doses, 28 days apart.

All of the children who receive the vaccine are healthy.

Moderna is looking to test it on 6,750 children.

The entire study is expected to last 14 months.

For more information on this study, and to see if your child is eligible to participate, click or tap here.