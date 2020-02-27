Newsom touts state-federal relationship during virus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Governor Gavin Newsom gave an update Wednesday on the coronavirus in California and how the federal government is working with the state.

"This changes, quite literally not figuratively, by the hour," Newsom said.

Newsom and the state are trying to get a handle on the ever-evolving situation that is the coronavirus.

Newsom said 8,000 people have been or are being monitored for the virus.

"Many are incubating on federal property, some in state-run managed hospitals, each one are getting the kind of attention they deserve," Newsom said.

Newsom says his administration is working closely with the CDC, which warned this week the virus will cause disruption across the country.

"Rather than expressing concern or anxiety, I want to demonstrate resolve," Newsom said.

Newsom says he met directly with leaders in the Trump administration on his recent trip to Washington, D.C.

The governor praised the federal government on its work with California to coordinate and organize the transportation of patients and those possibly at risk of the virus.

"We have had a very good relationship, open lines of communication, two-way conversations and developing good levels of trust, working through this dynamic moment,” he said.