No mask? That could mean a $100 fine in Nevada City, city council votes

NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Maskless meanderers are a common sight in downtown Nevada City, despite a statewide mandate for face coverings.

“They seem to really, really cause trouble and put other people at risk because they’re thinking about themselves and not the bigger picture,” Vice Mayor Duane Strawser told FOX40.

Strawser said education is no longer enough, with COVID-19 case numbers spiking in Nevada County and at least 19 deaths so far.

“We’ve got to actually move to the enforcement stage,” he said.

It’s why the city council unanimously passed an urgency ordinance at Wednesday night’s city council meeting, allowing law enforcement to fine people who don’t comply with the mask mandate.

A first violation carries a $100 penalty.

“We’ve suggested that yes, we do want them to enact fines if and when needed to protect our citizens, but that it is a last resort,” Strawser explained.

Nevada City Police refused our requests for comment, saying to direct all questions to the city council.

The vice mayor said police are checking in with their attorneys on the constitutionality of the ordinance to determine whether to take enforcement action.

Meanwhile, the proposal is meeting sharp criticism from some neighbors.

“It’s a false narrative to scare people. It’s propaganda. It’s fear-based propaganda,” Joseph Bonomolo claimed.

He’s against mask wearing entirely and said he will not comply with any orders, while others see the fines as a good option to keep their neighbors safe.

“If it works, do it, because we’re a community. We’re all one, and we’re just trying to get through this in a way,” Curt Ebner said. “Just be a good citizen. It’s pretty darn easy.”

The ordinance went into effect immediately following the vote.