North Carolina man describes process of getting COVID-19 test

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A North Carolina man who recently got tested for the coronavirus is describing what the process was like.

Chris Leisure says he was feeling sick last week with a sore throat, muscle aches and drowsiness. He says when he went to see his doctor, his elevated temperature made him eligible for COVID-19 testing.

“My lungs had some weird noises. My fever was high. So yeah, he was concerned,” Leisure said.

He was tested for the coronavirus last Thursday after experiencing flu-like symptoms. His doctor knew of his pre-existing medical conditions and wanted to get him in quickly.

“You have to do three tests, and you have to take two tests to rule out strep and a different strain of flu, I believe,” he said.

Nurses and doctors from Novant Health came to Leisure’s car in full gear. To protect others, he said, they wouldn’t let him inside until the waiting room was clear.

“He took like a plastic stick about yea long,” he said as he used a pen to demonstrate, “and what they do with it … it’s like an extension of a Q-tip. They tell you to tilt your head back and they stick it in your nose and they put it so far back, it’s like in your sinuses.”

The test for COVID-19 takes 10 seconds. Leisure says once he was finished testing, he went home and self-quarantined.

“I was filled with anxiety, but I wasn’t scared. I knew it was important to stay calm and just hope for the best,” he said.

As he waited, he felt extremely ill and so badly fatigued that he would fall asleep during conversation. But when the test results came back, Leisure was negative for coronavirus.

He has this message: “Pay attention to the government, news, and pay attention to what professionals are telling you. Don’t pay attention to the panic,” he said.

Leisure said the testing was free, and you must show all symptoms to be tested.