Not a single county left in California’s least restrictive tier

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Not a single county in California is left in the state’s least restrictive tier.

This comes as hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases are now surging across the state.

“Statewide, I don’t believe we’ve seen as many hospital admissions increase like we did in the past 24 hours,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services Secretary.

California’s top health official noted serious concerns over the climbing rate of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Hospitalizations in the state are up 81% over the last two weeks, with the ICU admissions increasing 57%.

California reported 15,326 new cases on Tuesday. The state anticipates 12% of those new cases wind up the hospital two to three weeks from now.

“Although we are the lighter color at the moment, these numbers are really going up and really going up quickly. We are truly in the midst of a surge here in California,” Ghaly said.

With the latest data and in an attempt to maintain the state’s healthcare delivery system, state leaders ordered seven more counties to take a step back in reopening.

When asked Tuesday about the possibility of another statewide stay-at-home order, state leaders didn’t say if they have established a mark to meet before making that decision.

“We are trying to be thoughtful and more targeted with our approaches; we know a number of communities and people are fatigued and tired,” Ghaly said. “We want to make sure any actions we recommend really allow us to do the things that are low risk without as many limitations.”

Ghaly said there are a few counties that have stabilized their COVID-19 numbers that may have a chance to move forward in the tier system next week. He did not specify which ones.