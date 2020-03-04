Officials in Santa Clara, Contra Costa counties confirm new COVID-19 cases

Workers man the Medical Health and Coordination Center at the California Department of Public Health on February 27, 2020 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(KRON) — After Santa Clara County health officials confirmed two additional cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, the first case was reported in Contra Costa County.

The new Santa Clara County cases bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county to 11.

The cases are currently under investigation to determine the source of transmission.

On Monday, health officials confirmed two cases of coronavirus in Santa Clara County, bringing the total number to nine at the time.

The eighth case is a man who was a household contact of a confirmed case in another county. He is in self-isolation at home. The ninth case is a man who was a household contact of a previously confirmed case in Santa Clara County. He’s also in self-isolation at home.

A Contra Costa County resident tested positive Tuesday afternoon.

The county’s public health lab conducted the test, which is expected to be confirmed by the CDC in the upcoming days.

The patient is being treated at a hospital in the county. They had no known travel history and no known contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Health officials are now trying to identify anyone who may have had close contact with the patient.