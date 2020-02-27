Sac State cancels study abroad programs in South Korea due to virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some Sacramento State students studying abroad in South Korea will have to return home in light of the new coronavirus.

A spokesperson announced the university’s decision Wednesday, saying all programs in South Korea will be suspended.

Sacramento State says it is working to help some of its students get home as soon as possible, while other students will continue their studies overseas through another partner institution.

As of Wednesday, there have been nearly 1,600 confirmed cases of the virus in South Korea.

A new coronavirus case was reported out of Sacramento County Wednesday, where a Solano County resident is being treated for the virus. Health officials are still trying to determine how the patient contracted the COVID-19 virus, saying they had not been exposed to the virus through travel or contact with a person who was known to be infected.

It marks the 15th confirmed case in the U.S.