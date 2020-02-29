Sacramento County to accommodate voters amid coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- With the recent novel coronavirus cases, voting centers are preparing protocols for the rush of voters coming on Super Tuesday. But some voters aren’t worried about it all.

“When I hear the news and it’s like this panic – it's like why?” resident Carmen Rojas told FOX40. “I listen to what the experts had to say and I’m confident with them.”

Sacramento County will have hand sanitizer on-site and voting booths will be wiped down.

As of Saturday, 84 dropboxes or voting center locations will be available to those who want to avoid the crowds and the possibility of person-to-person contact.

“We’re responding to the public’s concern with that aspect and making sure that they feel like they are in a place that is safe for them to be at so that they can participate and be part of the civic duty that they want to be,” said Janna Haynes, with Sacramento County.

Sacramento became the site of the nation’s first novel coronavirus case of unknown origin. The patient hadn’t been traveling internationally and is thought to have been infected in their community.

“We’re giving people options, you know, if they’re feeling a little bit apprehensive," said Haynes. "But again, the risk to the general public is low that we want people to make sure that they participate in the vote whether it’s through the mail, through a dropbox or at the vote center."