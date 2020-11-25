Sacramento hits highest one-day total of COVID-19 cases since March

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento hit a troubling milestone Tuesday: the highest one-day total of new COVID-19 infections since the pandemic came to the U.S. in March.

On Tuesday, 957 cases were reported, far higher than the previous record, which county records say was 599.

That increase has public health officials on edge, who asked residents to break their Thanksgiving plans and just stay home.

“We have exceeded 35,000 total cases and today, we did see a large surge in the number of cases, over 900,” said Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye. “We are concerned about what’s going to happen in the next two weeks.”

Dr. Kasirye said the surge means there could be even more restrictions placed on businesses.

“We are in conversations with the state, and I think they are looking at additional options and restrictions that could be included in the purple tier for especially those counties where they’re still seeing a surge in cases — and Sacramento is in that category,” she explained.

However, Kasirye said a decision to ban in-person dining at restaurants has not been made.

“We are going to wait to see what the state decides on,” she told FOX40.

The few schools in the county that are still open may not be impacted.

“We are going to allow them to remain open and we’ll make that decision based on the circumstances in that school, if we see a lot of cases or if we see transmission within that school,” Kasirye explained.

With not only Thanksgiving but also Black Friday this week, Kasirye worried the numbers may only go up.

“Those are usually occasions for people to get together and for people to crowd in retail stores,” she said.

Her advice is to “stay home, make it virtual, that’s the safest.”