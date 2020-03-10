Sacramento County officials to focus on COVID-19 mitigation instead of containment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Health Services announced its new strategy in regards to the novel coronavirus on Monday.

Officials will focus on their efforts on mitigation instead of containment.

Happening Now: The Sacramento Board of Supervisors is questioning County Health Department officials about #COVID2019 @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/r0IHP5iEC3 — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) March 10, 2020

The following recommendations are effective immediately, and will extend through March 31, 2020:

County health officials say it is no longer necessary to quarantine for 14 days if you come in contact with someone who has COVID-19. Those who develop respiratory symptoms are asked to stay home.

People who are experiencing cold-like symptoms should manage those symptoms with over-the-counter medication if they are able to, officials said.

Vulnerable populations, such as the elderly or those who have underlying health conditions with severely compromised immune systems are told to avoid crowded events like sporting events or concerts.

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend people who feel healthy to wear face masks. Masks should be reserved for people who show COVID-19 symptoms.