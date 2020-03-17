Sacramento students adjust to life outside of the classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Class is out, but lunch is still on for students across the Sacramento City Unified School District.

The district offered free bagged meals from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 13 mobile locations across the city:

Abraham Lincoln Elementary : 3324 Glenmoor Dr, Sacramento, CA 95827

: 3324 Glenmoor Dr, Sacramento, CA 95827 Bret Harte Elementary : 2751 9th Ave, Sacramento, CA 95818

: 2751 9th Ave, Sacramento, CA 95818 Elder Creek Elementary : 7934 Lemon Hill Ave, Sacramento, CA 95824

: 7934 Lemon Hill Ave, Sacramento, CA 95824 Father Keith B Kenny Elementary : 3525 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817

: 3525 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817 James Marshall Elementary : 9525 Goethe Rd, Sacramento, CA 95827

: 9525 Goethe Rd, Sacramento, CA 95827 John Still Elementary : 2250 John Still Dr, Sacramento, CA 95832

: 2250 John Still Dr, Sacramento, CA 95832 Kit Carson International Academy : 5301 N St, Sacramento, CA 95819

: 5301 N St, Sacramento, CA 95819 Leataata Floyd Elementary : 401 McClatchy Way, Sacramento, CA 95818

: 401 McClatchy Way, Sacramento, CA 95818 Nicholas Elementary : 6601 Steiner Dr, Sacramento, CA 95823

: 6601 Steiner Dr, Sacramento, CA 95823 Pacific Elementary : 6201 41st St, Sacramento, CA 95824

: 6201 41st St, Sacramento, CA 95824 Parkway Elementary : 4720 Forest Pkwy, Sacramento, CA 95823

: 4720 Forest Pkwy, Sacramento, CA 95823 Rosa Parks K-8 School : 2250 68th Ave, Sacramento, CA 95822

: 2250 68th Ave, Sacramento, CA 95822 William Land Elementary: 2120 12th St, Sacramento, CA 95818

“It helps, it helps budget-wise especially if something happens where we don’t have our jobs,” mother Valerie Barragan said.

“They’re now stuck at home and they have nowhere else to get food sometimes,” Tom Lucero, the district’s central kitchen manager, told FOX40.

More than 80 percent of students across California are out of school over coronavirus concerns, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“One of the first things that we had to do was recognize that there was no playbook for this. We have to come together and in a very quick fashion act to be able to develop some continued learning for our students,“ Sacramento City Unified School Board President Jessie Ryan said.

The district recognizes that there is no substitute for learning in the classroom, but they’re hoping to fill some of the gaps in an unlikely place by encouraging students to turn on the television.

“We’re providing PBS, quality, California-standards based programming to students throughout the region beginning this morning from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” Ryan said.

They’re offering educational shows on Sacramento’s PBS affiliate KVIE. From 6 through 8 a.m., the programs will focus on kindergarten through third graders, shifting to 4th through 8th graders from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 1 to 6 p.m. the shows will turn to high schoolers.

“We hope to get to the point where we’re programming original content,” Ryan said.

They plan to bring teachers on in the coming weeks to broadcast their lessons out to the masses, all to keep children learning even when they can’t be in the classroom.

“While the world feels very unpredictable right now there is a routine and they can continue their learning,” Ryan said.