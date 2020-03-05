San Francisco confirms 2 community-spread cases of coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two cases of the coronavirus are confirmed in San Francisco, Mayor London Breed announced in a news conference Thursday.

The two cases are unrelated and both patients are isolated and being cared for at separate hospitals in San Francisco.

According to officials, one patient is a man in his 90’s with underlying health conditions.

The second patient is a woman in her 40’s.

The two patients had not recently traveled and did not have any known contact with other coronavirus patients.

The patients are in fair and serious condition, according to officials.

San Francisco’s Director of Health Grant Colfax said the virus was most likely “community spread,” meaning the source of the virus is unknown.

Officials are reminding the public to stop shaking hands to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and rather “elbow bump” instead, and to wash one’s hands frequently with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.

Mayor London Breed declared a local emergency on February 25 to better prepare for coronavirus in San Francisco.

According to a statement, the San Francisco Department of Public Health began testing for cases of novel coronavirus on March 2 and continues conducting tests locally in cases that meet the CDC criteria.